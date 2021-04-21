The Call April 21, 2021Chatter Master Tags: 2017, Ascend, Busy, Climb, Draw, Life, Mountains, passion, Passionate, Poetic, Roar, Summit, the call (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “The Call”
This is interesting to think about, Chatter Master!
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Thanks for breaking through the roar of my life, Colleen.
LikeLike
Food for thought!
LikeLike
Have the roar in your life, that is a wonderful life!
LikeLike
It could be because I’m going down hill fast!…………………………….Not really!
LikeLike