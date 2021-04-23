Been There April 23, 2021April 22, 2021Chatter Master Tags: 2017, can't do it, do over, Journey, Life, Poetic, Poetry, replicated No do-overs. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Been There”
so right, impossible to be the same
LikeLike
I so agree, MBC.
LikeLike
True.
LikeLike
Exactly right, every time it is different and that is why you could go to Kew Gardens many times and every time it is different! I love it that nature alwasy shows us so many different pictures.
LikeLike