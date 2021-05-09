I Am Witness May 9, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Cry, Day, exhalted, Exhausting, Intrigued, Laugh, Oblivious, Poem, Poetry, Scream, Whisper, Write (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “I Am Witness”
I have tried to be oblivious during difficult or painful times but there’s always a lot to worry about or cry about.
LikeLike
sometimes it’s hard to be oblivious
LikeLike
Hello dear friend. I couldn’t have said it better. I think we all feel your emotions or many of them. Also I think it is better to have a little isolated oblivion then to be “keeping up with current affairs.” I am sending you a lot of love and I want you to know I am thankful for you today and all your wisdom and the beautiful way it is always worded. Love you bunches, Joni
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike