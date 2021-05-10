Bullet and Arrow May 10, 2021May 9, 2021Chatter Master Tags: arrow, bullet, Opportunity, Poem, Poetry, Regret, Say It, Speak, Spoken, Word (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Bullet and Arrow”
Words have a mind of there own …
words are emotions
the emotions of love and pain
words are eye-drops
the eye-drops of sunshine and rain
words are blood
the blood in oceans and drains
words are aromas
the aromas of flowers and grains
words are watered sand
the watered sand of trees and plains
words are dreams
the dreams in stars and heavenly gains
it’s a tough call, sometimes good to hold our words, and sometimes good to share them. it’s hard to hit the target every time, but we get better the more we practice.
