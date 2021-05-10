2 thoughts on “Bullet and Arrow

  1. Words have a mind of there own …

    words are emotions
    the emotions of love and pain
    words are eye-drops
    the eye-drops of sunshine and rain
    words are blood
    the blood in oceans and drains

    words are aromas
    the aromas of flowers and grains
    words are watered sand
    the watered sand of trees and plains
    words are dreams
    the dreams in stars and heavenly gains

    Like

    Reply

  2. it’s a tough call, sometimes good to hold our words, and sometimes good to share them. it’s hard to hit the target every time, but we get better the more we practice.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.