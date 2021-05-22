Believe It May 22, 2021Chatter Master Tags: acceptance, Believe, Encourage, Existence, know it, mantra, Poetry, Purpose, Self Worth, Validate, Value, Valued, worthy Say it. Out loud. Believe it. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Believe It”
Indeed you are there.
And I am here
Between somewhere
And my old armchair
I am so glad you are here with us and for us, MBC.
and not going anywhere anytime soon.
Yes you are! Very happy about it!
