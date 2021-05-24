4 thoughts on “Forever

  1. I own a piece of happiness …

    “Wonderland”

    In between never happy
    And always happy
    There swings a world of happiness
    Not for from the seesaw of tenderness
    Living together upon a sea of friendly hands
    Near a mysteriously lost planet called Wonderland

