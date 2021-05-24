Forever May 24, 2021May 23, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Beauty, Draw, Free, peace, Poetry, Prose, Sunset, Swing, Tree (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Forever”
I own a piece of happiness …
“Wonderland”
In between never happy
And always happy
There swings a world of happiness
Not for from the seesaw of tenderness
Living together upon a sea of friendly hands
Near a mysteriously lost planet called Wonderland
and no one can take them from you
That is a keeper, MBC.
❤️
