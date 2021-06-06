So Unaware June 6, 2021June 5, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Awareness, Beauty, Bloom, Encourage, Flowers, Free, Grow, honeysuckle, Poetic, Water (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
19 thoughts on “So Unaware”
“All you had to do was notice.”
🙂 ❤️
We are nonchalant and unaware
At what surrounds our back stairs
Even taking for granted, aromas in the air
I went out again this evening just to ‘get some more’.
Yeah .. more is good 😊
sometimes the things right in front of us are the hardest to see
HOw apt is that? So very true.
Brilliant! “All I had to do was notice.”
Thank you Paulette. I’m so glad I finally did.
As the others said, “All I had to do was notice.” A poignant line! Well done!!
All the more beautiful for the delay in noticing!
I was so pleasantly surprised I will say that!
Thank you JoyRoses13! 🙂
Lovely!
Thank you Ute 🙂
All I had to do was notice – that is the miracle, so true!
Sometimes we need these reminders 😉 (we meaning “me”) 😉
Life is very interesting indeed when it’s a sweet smell that opens your eyes to a huge eyeful of beauty, MBC! Cheers to your big moment!!
Thank you MBM! It was such a pleasant thing, also throwing me back to childhood thoughts.
