Do you remember? Nights in the backyard with siblings, neighborhood children, fireflies, stars, and thinking you are the first ones to discover the wonder of it all?
(c)
Do you remember? Nights in the backyard with siblings, neighborhood children, fireflies, stars, and thinking you are the first ones to discover the wonder of it all?
(c)
15 thoughts on “Firefly”
yes!!! magic moments
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I have retained some of that wonder. Thankfully!!!
LikeLike
And I thought I was the only one !!.. Oh well, I’m happy to share my discovery with the universe … 🌏🌟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right????? 😁 and thank you for your willingness to share Ivor! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do……. lovely to remember!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such lovely things to remember!
LikeLike
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
We called them lightning bugs where I grew up, MBC, and oh they marked a special time of year for all the kids!. Still do now that I think about it, thanks to you today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh gosh! We did too MBM! I thought we were the only ones! 😂 you’d think I was still a child!!!
LikeLike
🎈
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️my fat finger hit the wrong one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s such a feel good to read this post. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Paulette 🙂
LikeLike
😂 I have empathy.
And I loved the balloon.
LikeLike