Picked It Up

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

Imagine the contradiction.

And the irony.

Of how my strength increased.

When I no longer carried the weights.

But knowing this,

Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.

Leave it behind.

(c)

4 thoughts on "Picked It Up

  3. I know all these feelings so well my friend. This is such a powerful illustration. As an ACOA, and as a little girl who was molested, spanked with my panties down so I would remember not to be bad, not because I had been bad, but so I would not be. Made fun of because I was so skinny and had big ears. I had all these feelings for years.
    I had to understand them before they came off of my back. It took years. I can be sitting somewhere and all of a sudden an overwhelming wave of pain hits me an the tears flow like a River. It is like a visitor that comes a calling at the strangest times. It never really goes away.

    I am so sorry, you too had the same weights around your neck. This illustration should be in a gallery some where as so many would relate as I do. Thank you dearest friend. I am sending you buckets of love, hugs and a hot air balloon filled with loving acceptance, and appreciation for your unique and beautiful talents and just for being you. Thank you for your bravery.

    With so much love Joni. 🤗😘🤗💝💕🎈🎈🎈💕💝❤️😘😘

    Like

    Reply

