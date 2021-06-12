I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

Imagine the contradiction.

And the irony.

Of how my strength increased.

When I no longer carried the weights.

But knowing this,

Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.

Leave it behind.

(c)