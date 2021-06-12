I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
Imagine the contradiction.
And the irony.
Of how my strength increased.
When I no longer carried the weights.
But knowing this,
Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.
Leave it behind.
(c)
4 thoughts on “Picked It Up”
That baggage is so hard to shed, MBC. I’m proud of you, as always.
Good one!
I know all these feelings so well my friend. This is such a powerful illustration. As an ACOA, and as a little girl who was molested, spanked with my panties down so I would remember not to be bad, not because I had been bad, but so I would not be. Made fun of because I was so skinny and had big ears. I had all these feelings for years.
I had to understand them before they came off of my back. It took years. I can be sitting somewhere and all of a sudden an overwhelming wave of pain hits me an the tears flow like a River. It is like a visitor that comes a calling at the strangest times. It never really goes away.
I am so sorry, you too had the same weights around your neck. This illustration should be in a gallery some where as so many would relate as I do. Thank you dearest friend. I am sending you buckets of love, hugs and a hot air balloon filled with loving acceptance, and appreciation for your unique and beautiful talents and just for being you. Thank you for your bravery.
With so much love Joni. 🤗😘🤗💝💕🎈🎈🎈💕💝❤️😘😘
Set it down , drop it, walk away. Very hard to do sometimes
