Do Not June 16, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Control, Evolve, Halt, Lessons, Poetry, Process, Speak, Spoken, Think, Thoughts, too late, Wisdom (c) Lessons learned sometimes come too late 😉 Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “Do Not”
yes, some are better left unsaid
LikeLiked by 2 people
Words that are left unsaid
Cannot be misread
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one, MBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, agree. Very wise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, lessons learnt!
LikeLike
A lesson that a lot of young (and not so young!) people need to learn on social media!
LikeLike