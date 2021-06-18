3 thoughts on “The Other Night

  2. Karen’s phone was making an awful racket while we were sleeping the other night, MBC. In the morning we discovered it was three emergency weather alerts telling us to go in the basement because conditions were right for a tornado. I was wondering why the lightning and wind were so bad right out our windows and even the usually stoic Ellie B decided to jump up in bed with us!

