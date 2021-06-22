One thought on “Sometimes, They Are

  1. Oh dear Colleen you have perfectly expressed the situation of every artist/creative person’s, ongoing struggles/endeavours, that they go through to have their works accepted/recognised for what they personally believe in, “is their best” … because they know how much of their best they have given to produce such a glorious article to fruition … 🙂🤗😍😎

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.