(c)
Share this:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
9 thoughts on “I Still Wish”
I still wish I could fly and I still wish there were fairies that I knew. It is a wonderful thing to wish. Hugs and love ❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s it Joni, you get it (me)! 🥰
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I do and we think about some things very similarly. Maybe we could fly together sometime on a beautiful summer night. My fairies could let you know in advance and we could have tea with the great and gentle beast of Africa. I hope we have a date my friend. Lots of love. ❤️🤗😘So glad you are here. Hugs 🤗 Joni
LikeLike
…to be able to do more…
You are so much a part of my morning routine! Thank you for all that you do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s okay, to stop wishing means we’ve given up hope. I see wishing as a part of being alive, not a negative in my eyes.
LikeLike
…me too…
LikeLike
I have some wishes too. Well, they say if wishes were horses, beggars would ride! I’ve had some rides! Hope for some more… 🙂
LikeLike
Oh I just always keep wishing for more and different 😅
LikeLike
Yes, yes! 🙂
LikeLike