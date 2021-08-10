It Happens

It’s very likely to happen. I like to think I have ‘some’ grace in life. But I am realistic to know I have some ignorance as well. Maybe it’s to balance me. Ignorance is usually seen as a negative, but I think it can lead to and/or be positive. If it weren’t for having the lack of knowledge….what would be the purpose of learning? And teaching? And exploring? And discovering? I wrote this little ditty above a few years ago and it made me chuckle. But in rewriting it here, it made me think a little more.

