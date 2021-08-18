Pause August 18, 2021August 17, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Captive, Curiosity, Freedom, Gaze, Mesmerize, Pause, Poetry, Stare, Zone (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Pause”
Nothing like free thoughts –
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
That reminds me of a childhood game of trying to outstare a sibling or parent. It always ended in rapturous laughter!
LikeLike
It took me a minute to come up with my comment, MBC.
LikeLike
“Here I am without resistance
Waiting for existance
To give me due cause
To allow my heart a pause
Away from curious claws
And government outlaws”
LikeLike