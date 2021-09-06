Weary I Am September 6, 2021September 5, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Battle, Constant, current affairs, current-events, Enemy, Exhaustion, Fatigue, Foe, Poetic, Poetry, Relatable, STOP, the battle, The Times, Weary (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Weary I Am”
‘uncertain who the villain is’ – wow. powerful words, Colleen.
LikeLike
being on high alert is draining
LikeLike
From all four corners it seems these days, MBC.
LikeLike
It takes a lot of energy to keep our one’s guard up.
LikeLike