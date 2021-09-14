Heaven Question… September 14, 2021September 13, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Assume, Choir, Comfort, Enhance, Harmony, Heaven, Music, Question, Seriously, Sing, Song, tune (c) What music would you take? – Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Heaven Question…”
“Anthem” – Leonard Cohen
The birds they sang
At the break of day
Start again
I heard them say
Don’t dwell on what has passed away
Or what is yet to be
Ah, the wars they will be fought again
The holy dove, she will be caught again
Bought and sold, and bought again
The dove is never free
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack, a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in
❤️
