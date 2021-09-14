3 thoughts on “Heaven Question…

  1. “Anthem” – Leonard Cohen

    The birds they sang
    At the break of day
    Start again
    I heard them say
    Don’t dwell on what has passed away
    Or what is yet to be

    Ah, the wars they will be fought again
    The holy dove, she will be caught again
    Bought and sold, and bought again
    The dove is never free

    Ring the bells that still can ring
    Forget your perfect offering
    There is a crack, a crack in everything
    That’s how the light gets in

