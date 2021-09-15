Not In Washington

I posted this drawing I did on my instagram.  It’s based on a mountain view I saw from Washington state.  I long ago decided if there are places I want to be, I am just going to create myself being there.  Life is too short, and too expensive, to lament not being able to do certain things.  I will make it happen one way or this way.

 

(c)

