I posted this drawing I did on my instagram. It’s based on a mountain view I saw from Washington state. I long ago decided if there are places I want to be, I am just going to create myself being there. Life is too short, and too expensive, to lament not being able to do certain things. I will make it happen one way or this way.
(c)
3 thoughts on “Not In Washington”
What a lovely piece of art and a great idea. We did that as kids all the time so why not. I use to go climbing in WA State. It is beautiful there. Happy traveling my friend. Love ❤️ and hugs, Joni
What a beautiful painting! You are multi-talented. Do keep on posting as you travel.
Nice walking pole!
