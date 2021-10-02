6 thoughts on “Important – Great

  2. I LOVE this and Welcome Home, Wee Colleen, I have missed You!! I was regretting having left my second comment on the ‘Roar’ post of 2 days ago. Worried that I had offended but (there’s that word again) this post validates my opinion…at least for me. The wisdom of your written words is incontrovertible and the art enhances the message. I MUST print this page! Thank-YOU!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.