The Glory of Morning October 10, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Adorned, Believe, Curtain, Dawn, Faith, Glory, Light, Mist, Morning, Poetry, Regale, Reward, The Light, Treat (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “The Glory of Morning”
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
and who could ask for more?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Made especially for you. No-one else will see it exactly as you do!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the words
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful, Colleen!
LikeLike