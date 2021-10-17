Argue Me This October 17, 2021October 16, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Argue, Confidence, Disagree, Discourse, Discuss, Poetry, Relationship, reliable, Remain, Security, Smile, Trust, truth (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Argue Me This”
“A smile cures the wounding of a frown.” – William Shakespeare
“Smile at the obstacle, for it is a bridge.” – Medusa The Poet
“A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others.” – Dalai Lama
LikeLike
ah, what a comfort
LikeLike
There is indeed!
LikeLike