I Still Sit October 21, 2021October 20, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Ability, Brave, Capability, Courage, Endure, Patience, Perserverence, Poetry, Power, Storm, Strength, Subservient (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “I Still Sit”
Storms have flown by
Through the wet, and the dry
“Decades of Storms”
Over the decades
I’ve lived through many storms
Yesterday
I read about an Atlantic island storm
After midnight
I had a dream about my life’s storms
At dawn
I shall open my door to the storms
I will then wait for my storms
To vacate the dark
And ask the morning sunlight
“Am I still the pilot”
LikeLike
and you’re not going anywhere –
LikeLike
Just don’t wear red shoes!
LikeLike
Long may you endure, MBC.
LikeLike