On A Rainy Day October 25, 2021October 24, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Blessed, Comfort, Content, Grace, Hard Work, Home, Hot Coffee, Hot Tea, Iced Coffee, Rain, Rainy Day (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “On A Rainy Day”
Yes there is! And rain is finally coming to The Holler.
LikeLike
Snug as a bug in a rug ….
LikeLike
♥♥♥
LikeLike
oh, yes, yes –
LikeLike
Here, too, MBC, every word of it.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Having experienced India’s torrential rains for most of my life, I couldn’t agree more. Snug. Warm. Safe. Content. And that goes for the blistering Summer. And the freezing winters (up North)
LikeLike