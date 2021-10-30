We’ve all been stuck in place for longer than we expected. All of my ‘big’ travel plans have been canceled for an undetermined amount of time.
But you can always count on your friends to know what you need.
My dear friend Ute at “Ute Smile” took me along to the Kew Gardens. She let me explore, shared lunch with me, and educated me a great deal. Not just on the gardens, but on kindness. Ute, thank you, for sharing your world with me and brightening my day with your ‘happy world’.
Please pay the Kew Gardens and my friend Ute a visit. Have a smile. And a wonderful day.
This time I went to Kew to find the Autumn colours.
My blogger friend Colleen loves to travel and loves Kew,
so I invited Colleen along to enjoy the Gardens.
She loved the yellow Ginko Tree,
behind is a golden Larch just starting to colour.
Along the bridge a variety of colours…….
hang on Colleen I need to catch up.
This is a very tall Monkey Puzzle Tree.
We looked at it closely.
It looked more like a column.
Amazing nature ♥
I couldn’t stop Colleen climbing this Bonsai Tree.
We needed a break and sat down for lunch and a chat.
Colleen brought enough for all in the rucksack, thank you.
On our way we found this beautiful Autumn tree
and rustled through the Autumn leaves.
Thank you Colleen, I’m so happy you could come.
We were having so much fun in Kew Gardens together!!!
I loved every minute…
6 thoughts on “Kew Gardens 18th Smile – Wonderful Finds with a Friend”
The shared visit to Kew Gardens was so pleasant on this Saturday morning! Thank you MBC and Ute!!
This is a fantabulous share and was immensely enjoyed!! “Each day provides its own gifts.” – Marcus Aurelius. The beloved Wee Colleen most certainly discovered the truth of that whilst adventuring with Ute of “Ute Smile”. Thank-YOU and Ute too!!
❤️ love it!
❤️
i love how you get around!)
This is so clever 🙂
