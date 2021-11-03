Many years ago my father died very unexpectedly. I have since wondered what he would have said to us, about his life, about dying, that he never got to say. Death, itself, does not scare me. But leaving behind people who love me, or like me a little bit, without letting them know my thoughts and feelings about life and death, does scare me. It’s something I reflect on and write about often. I don’t mind talking about or writing about death. It gives me comfort to leave words behind that I would have said, or maybe I have said, to someone I love.
3 thoughts on “I See You Still”
Beautifully insightful, your honesty, humility, humour, all shine through, but most of all, your love glows above us all … up there in the stars … I see you too ..
This post touches me deeply.
This is so profound. It makes me want to stay silent and listen within.
I visit my 94 year old mother in hospice. She never much liked me. I am glad we get to love each other now.
