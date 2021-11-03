I See You Still

Many years ago my father died very unexpectedly.  I have since wondered what he would have said to us, about his life, about dying, that he never got to say.   Death, itself, does not scare me.  But leaving behind people who love me, or like me a little bit, without letting them know my thoughts and feelings about life and death, does scare me.  It’s something I reflect on and write about often.  I don’t mind talking about or writing about death.  It gives me comfort to leave words behind that I would have said, or maybe I have said, to someone I love.

