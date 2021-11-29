No Matter November 29, 2021November 28, 2021Chatter Master Tags: 2017, Anger, Gentle, Impulse, Patience, Poetry, Purpose, rule, Strength, Tender (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “No Matter”
Perfect. You must be reading my mind! Chris.
LikeLike
Well done!!
LikeLike
“From Every Moment a Second” … the title of Robert Okaji’s Chapbook, I have here on my bookshelf ..
LikeLike
I like all of you.
LikeLike
all the parts are important to complete the whole
LikeLike
Adaptability these days is a must, MBC, yes indeed.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
The perfect mix!
LikeLike