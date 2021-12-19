One thought on “It’s On !

  1. “You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.”… unknown
    “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”… unknown

    “Nurture, Give, and Receive

    It’s a material world 
    That leaves us in a whirl
     
    What we really need 
    Is a planet without greed 
    That needs our nous to proceed 
    With the nurture of her seeds 

    Then our journey becomes that of the giver
    Rather than being nature’s grieving receiver” … Ivor

