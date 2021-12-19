It’s On ! December 19, 2021December 18, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Consideration, Get, Give, Poetry, Take, Today (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “It’s On !”
“You can give without loving, but you cannot love without giving.”… unknown
“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”… unknown
“Nurture, Give, and Receive
It’s a material world
That leaves us in a whirl
What we really need
Is a planet without greed
That needs our nous to proceed
With the nurture of her seeds
Then our journey becomes that of the giver
Rather than being nature’s grieving receiver” … Ivor
