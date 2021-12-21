My Gift to You.
Wherever you are, whatever your faith, I wish you a Merry Christmas,
health and wellness.
©
I hope your heart is full of gleeful anticipation.
But more, I wish for hope and peace to find you and yours.
~
6 thoughts on “Bring Me Christmas”
Beautiful! Merry Christmas!
Beautiful!
A much needed post, Colleen. I remembered that the tree, or lack thereof, isn’t the important part of Christmas. It’s all about love and the birthday of a special child! Thank you.
Merry Christmas, Colleen. Peace be with you.
And Christmas cheer to you over the year …
https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65hO092rs6hYcottLozA?e=a9ITto
a wonderful gift to all of us, Merry Christmas and thank you –
