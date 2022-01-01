The Very Winds January 1, 2022December 31, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Challenge, Change, Confront, contort, Defy, Draw, Poem, Poetry, shape, Test, trials, Wind (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “The Very Winds”
🥰
LikeLiked by 1 person
so very true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed! Yet another lovely image & poem pairing
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am an old willow tree
leaning against the prevailing breeze
the winds of time have shaped me
after blowing my disguise into the sea
now here I stand
a lifeless shadow
of leafless branches
within nature’s naked forest
waiting for mankind’s hands
to stop the desert sands
from ravaging the last strands
of what is left covering our land
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time is but a ship in the sky / We watch it fly past / And then we say goodbye.
LikeLike
Oops, forgot the ship…
LikeLike