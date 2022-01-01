6 thoughts on “The Very Winds

  4. I am an old willow tree
    leaning against the prevailing breeze
    the winds of time have shaped me
    after blowing my disguise into the sea

    now here I stand
    a lifeless shadow
    of leafless branches
    within nature’s naked forest
    waiting for mankind’s hands
    to stop the desert sands
    from ravaging the last strands
    of what is left covering our land

