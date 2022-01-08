I See Me, There

Ah.  Just some self truths.  Or questions about self truths.   I read something that was highly acclaimed.   I didn’t like it.  I really didn’t like it.  Was I jealous?  Critical?  Sad?  Possibly all of the above.  Maybe my judgment was accurate for what I expected, anticipated.   But all of the above feelings may be part of that.

2 thoughts on "I See Me, There

  2. We all have our defects and faults
    And to be critical of others misgivings
    Without looking at ourselves in the mirror
    Is like being a ventriloquist’s stuffed dummy

