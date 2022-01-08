Ah. Just some self truths. Or questions about self truths. I read something that was highly acclaimed. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. Was I jealous? Critical? Sad? Possibly all of the above. Maybe my judgment was accurate for what I expected, anticipated. But all of the above feelings may be part of that.
2 thoughts on “I See Me, There”
It’s a fine-tuned skill to have an honest look in oneself. To question things. I am a work in progress.
We all have our defects and faults
And to be critical of others misgivings
Without looking at ourselves in the mirror
Is like being a ventriloquist’s stuffed dummy
