"Still a Dream

  1. I am always dreaming of my glorious dream
    “Dreams of The Heart”
     
    I cannot walk the continents
    Like the intrepid Marco Polo
    But my feet have felt the sands of time
    Pass between my toes

    I have not sailed the high seas
    Like the courageous Christopher Columbus
    But my body has bathed
    In an ocean full of kind hearts

    I’m yet to fly in space
    Like the brave Neil Armstrong
    But I have reached for the stars
    And touched my soul’s dreams

