Still a Dream January 22, 2022January 21, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Ireland, Poetry, Dream, Cottage, Aran Islands, Inis Mor, Island, Ocean, truth, Inish Mor, Blasket Island, Yellow Door (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Still a Dream”
I am always dreaming of my glorious dream
“Dreams of The Heart”
I cannot walk the continents
Like the intrepid Marco Polo
But my feet have felt the sands of time
Pass between my toes
I have not sailed the high seas
Like the courageous Christopher Columbus
But my body has bathed
In an ocean full of kind hearts
I’m yet to fly in space
Like the brave Neil Armstrong
But I have reached for the stars
And touched my soul’s dreams
LikeLike