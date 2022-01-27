6 Million

Holocaust Remembrance Day.

I follow sites that post pictures and information of both victims and survivors of the Holocaust.  I read them and look at their faces.  I think of their neighborhoods, their schools, their laughter and their sorrow.  I think of the family.  The murder.  The loss.  The cruelty.  I make sure to also remember the “helpers”.  The people who put themselves in harms way to save or help their neighbor, or people they didn’t know, because they knew it was wrong and could not do nothing.   I look at their faces.   I look at their faces.  I look at their faces.

