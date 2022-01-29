How Do We Know January 29, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Poetry, Success, Fail, Stumble, greatest (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “How Do We Know”
So true and so beautifully said my wise friend. I love the title too. Your words make me think of times I thought were not a good thing and they turned out to be a blessing. I hope your weekend is full of blessings and love. ❤️🤗🦋🥰🌹
LikeLike
We may not know the difference and sometimes what we thought was a fail was a success and a blessing!
LikeLike
We will go on, MBC.
LikeLike
We must play the ball that is delivered!
LikeLike