For example, it took me 30 years to warm up to sauerkraut.
Some things I’ll never warm up to. Like liver and onions.
(Original photo courtesy of my niece Beautiful Brooke ❤️)
(c)
4 thoughts on “Not At First”
🌈
❤️my fat finger hit wrong icon
Wow .. here the ‘twins’ happen to differ … I like liver & onions …
Having never lived in snowy winters – that will take a lot of warming up to for me 🙂
