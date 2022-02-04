Peaceful Falling February 4, 2022February 3, 2022Chatter Master Tags: insulated world, Meditation, Peaceful, Snowfall I love the feeling of feeling insulated by the snow. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
14 thoughts on “Peaceful Falling”
❤️
❤️
There is enough snow
to make every cheek glow
There is here! 🙂
Me too!
So mesmerizing!
that magical quieting hush
Exactly!
Oh yes!
❤️
I will be out shoveling the walk and clearing the car in moments, MBC. Peaceful … um … not in your manner!
Oh my. Well we are under a Level 3 snow emergency which means none of us can leave. By vehicle. It’s more due to the solid ice we have now. I hope you still have a peaceful moment out there 😉
I was working hard so I could get to work, MBC! Now I am home safely after slip-sliding the two-mile drive home after my shift. I hope you are safe out your way!!
You are singing my song!!
