5 thoughts on “Everything That Matters

  2. Yes … that is what matters ..
    ” I was asked about my trip
    My adventures in New York
    And the meeting of my cousins and their families
    In the warmth of Philadelphia
    Fondly, I mentioned my time there
    With cousins Ken, Maureen and Terry
    And of course, my special niece, Kerri
    I explained how they thoroughly spoiled me
    I said “Truly the best time of my life”
    Slowly tears welled in my eyes
    And my friends, saw the liquid joy, of my heart

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.