Everything That Matters February 12, 2022
5 thoughts on "Everything That Matters"
Nice post
Yes … that is what matters ..
” I was asked about my trip
My adventures in New York
And the meeting of my cousins and their families
In the warmth of Philadelphia
Fondly, I mentioned my time there
With cousins Ken, Maureen and Terry
And of course, my special niece, Kerri
I explained how they thoroughly spoiled me
I said “Truly the best time of my life”
Slowly tears welled in my eyes
And my friends, saw the liquid joy, of my heart
and that is everything.
…and I love it!
Yes!
