Whisper in a Hurricane February 18, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Brave, Courage, Desire, Fear, Greatness, Hopeful, Hurricane, one of my favorites, Perceptive, Sensitive, Soul, throw back, Try, unsuspecting, Whisper Who would hear you in this hurricane of a world? And who do you hear? And if no one hears, do you whisper anyway? (c)
9 thoughts on “Whisper in a Hurricane”
Reblogged this on THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON….
I do and the ones who catch it are the ones who make me feel like I matter – not that what I’m whispering is all that deep 😉
Yes I do for sometimes it doesn’t matter if no one hears it, I do it for me.
I hear you. And I say never stop whispering. ❤️
I do!
yes, you do.
You do whisper anyway!
Absolutely beautiful – your title, the illustration, the message. Very empowering and inspiring.
You provided much to ponder upon with these eloquently written words and delightful art. After a bit of pondering on the last question it was concluded that one should whisper whether one is heard or not. “To every whisper if you listen carefully, you will hear or fail to hear something.” – Auliq Ice. Thank-you!
