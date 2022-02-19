The Battle February 19, 2022Chatter Master Tags: 2018, Battle, Conflict, Doodle, Draw, Humor, Illustrate, Interference, Internal, Obstacle, push and pull, Self, Struggle, Tug Who do you struggle against more than yourself? (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “The Battle”
The battle is neverending
Neither won nor lost
My opponent never gives up
Again like being knocked against the head. Your just so smart. This is so true we can so often be our own worse and critical enemy. Thank you for a lovely thing to remind myself. Sending you big hugs, love Joni 🤗❤️🦋
no one
