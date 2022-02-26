Fluid and Flexible

Poetry isn’t always clear.  Or all-encompassing.  It may reflect a moment, or a period, of time in anyone’s life.  Or it may be an observation, of the writer, of their perception of being witness to someone else’s experience.  I will write something (like the above) and then re-read it years later (like now) and feel something different then when I wrote it.  It still fits or applies, but for different reasons.  I like that about art.  Whether it be a written art form, painting, drawing, music…..it is fluid and flexible with emotions.

 

