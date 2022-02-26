Poetry isn’t always clear. Or all-encompassing. It may reflect a moment, or a period, of time in anyone’s life. Or it may be an observation, of the writer, of their perception of being witness to someone else’s experience. I will write something (like the above) and then re-read it years later (like now) and feel something different then when I wrote it. It still fits or applies, but for different reasons. I like that about art. Whether it be a written art form, painting, drawing, music…..it is fluid and flexible with emotions.
I find that even when the meaning is not clear the rhythm communicates the feeling so ofte
absolutely and it’s meaning and the feeling it gives, can change with time and circumstance
