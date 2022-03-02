I was going to publish this as a book in 2020. Instead I put it here. I felt then, and now, that it more important to thank the world full of people who are doing incredible things to help others. You are seen. And we need you. Thank you for being someone’s favorite today.
Thank you.
Go.
Be someone’s favorite today.
7 thoughts on “You’re My Favorite Today”
You’re MY favorite today!
My favorite – “You saw me when I thought I was invisible”
It truly matters, I agree, to acknowledge those who make a difference in so many simple ways.
And so – I want you to know you make a tremendous difference in my world with your thoughtful and thought-provoking writing, you are my favorite every day that I read from you.
Love this. It’s a beautiful book Colleen that points to what makes a huge difference on my life, every day simple acts of kindness. Your book is a beautiful message. Thank you! ❤️
This is beautiful, and YOU are my favourite today. You make a big difference with your writing and it helps. You made my day today Colleen ♥
❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤
I have been your favourite and I know how good that makes me feel. Your positivity and encouragement makes you a favourite to many, even when you are unaware of that fact. I thank you for that on their behalf. You are my favourite today. (and the difference between my favourite and your favorite is U.)
Thank you so much for noting the good things in people, MBC.
