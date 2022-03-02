You’re My Favorite Today

I was going to publish this as a book in 2020.  Instead I put it here.  I felt then, and now, that it more important to thank the world full of people who are doing incredible things to help others.  You are seen.  And we need you.  Thank you for being someone’s favorite today.

 

Title Page

Copyright

dedication

My Favorite

Kindness

Safe

safe

truthful

everything

sing

consistent

invisible

encourage

dance

my faults

the worlds beauty

untouchable

untouchable

wrong

celebrate

silence

angry

calm

reason

Thank you

Thank you.

Go.

Be someone’s favorite today.

 

©

 

7 thoughts on “You’re My Favorite Today

  2. My favorite – “You saw me when I thought I was invisible”
    It truly matters, I agree, to acknowledge those who make a difference in so many simple ways.
    And so – I want you to know you make a tremendous difference in my world with your thoughtful and thought-provoking writing, you are my favorite every day that I read from you.

  6. I have been your favourite and I know how good that makes me feel. Your positivity and encouragement makes you a favourite to many, even when you are unaware of that fact. I thank you for that on their behalf. You are my favourite today. (and the difference between my favourite and your favorite is U.)

