When I reflect on the past, especially childhood, smells are part of my recall. I swear I could smell the sun, the heat, the grass and fields, the trees, the air itself. Every once in a while I catch a partial aroma memory. I hope your memories are full of lovely aromas.
7 thoughts on “Like Those Days”
Fresh lawn cuttings. My dogs fur and her little puppies’ breath. My mother’s soup on the he stove, drawing me in. Home.
Yeah …
Those summer days
Of warm sun rays
And fresh sea spray
Memories play vital role by keeping us motivated. Lovely post
i do remember smells too. There was this one tree in Italy or it may have been France, when I went with my parents to a beach holiday- I was 3 years old. When I pass a tree which smells like that I always remember that holiday. Not much else – and I looove that smell.
I think that scent memory is so very powerful
Yes, I have memories like this too! Sometimes if I’m outside watering flowers in the summer, I get a whiff of the water running through the hot hose – of course we all drank from the hose as kids!
