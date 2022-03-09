Like Those Days

Chatter Master

When I reflect on the past, especially childhood, smells are part of my recall.  I swear I could smell the sun, the heat, the grass and fields, the trees, the air itself.  Every once in a while I catch a partial aroma memory.  I hope your memories are full of lovely aromas.

 

(c)

7 thoughts on “Like Those Days

  5. i do remember smells too. There was this one tree in Italy or it may have been France, when I went with my parents to a beach holiday- I was 3 years old. When I pass a tree which smells like that I always remember that holiday. Not much else – and I looove that smell.

    Like

    Reply

  7. Yes, I have memories like this too! Sometimes if I’m outside watering flowers in the summer, I get a whiff of the water running through the hot hose – of course we all drank from the hose as kids!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.