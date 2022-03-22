Discover

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

When my children would be angry or frustrated with me I would tell them they can think whatever it is they want to think.  But they better mind what it is they say out loud to me.  I never wanted to control their thoughts, but I wanted them to know there were consequences, good and/or bad, to what they said.

(c)

7 thoughts on “Discover

  7. Hear! Hear! I talked the same talk. Especially with my second one. He had no filters at all! And those words of caution have carried down to my very articulate granddaughters too. Great advice.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.