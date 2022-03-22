When my children would be angry or frustrated with me I would tell them they can think whatever it is they want to think. But they better mind what it is they say out loud to me. I never wanted to control their thoughts, but I wanted them to know there were consequences, good and/or bad, to what they said.
7 thoughts on “Discover”
Great parenting, yes children need to know that! ♥
a great way to find a balance of outer world consequences with inner world thoughts
Great parenting. A lot more people would have benefited from this type of parenting.
Those are great thoughts to pass on, MBC.
That seems to be a lesson that is seldom passed on now!
Good parenting!
Hear! Hear! I talked the same talk. Especially with my second one. He had no filters at all! And those words of caution have carried down to my very articulate granddaughters too. Great advice.
