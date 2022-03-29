I went looking for this today. It seemed appropriate. With everything going on I think the best thing I can do is the best thing I can do.
5 thoughts on “I Stand”
We do our best Colleen .. I am treating myself to this music this afternoon …
You are right!
I’m glad you found it and can carry on doing the best things!
Your stances are welcome, MBC.
Beautiful.
