Tonight I kept returning to this image. I drew it years ago. I just connected with that posture. That pause. The solitude of it. It’s not even ‘me’. But I feel this.
(c)
3 thoughts on “That Pause”
❤️
it’s good to do every so often, as needed. or even when not.
Sometimes a very large heart like yours needs to ❤️ pause. Sometimes we can feel to much and our own hearts hurt. Take care my friend. Love ❤️ Joni
