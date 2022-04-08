I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
Imagine the contradiction.
And the irony.
Of how my strength increased.
When I no longer carried the weights.
But knowing this,
Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.
Leave it behind.
I first created this in 2015 or earlier. I’ve republished it before but haven’t since 2018. It felt time to do so again. I wish for grace and comfort to anyone who relates to this.
6 thoughts on “A Very Long Time”
Yeah … my back is heavy enough with carrying all that extra weight 🐌😊
It helps. Thanks for sharing Coleen 🌸
❤
I remember it and you know, it is good to read it iagain as it is so true. Leave it behind is the best way to go through life’s journey.
Excellent post that really makes the point.
I remembered this wisdom from the first panel, MBC, and thank you again.
