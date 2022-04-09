But I Will April 9, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Fail, Fall, Fly, Learn, Opportunity, Succeed, Try, Whisper (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “But I Will”
I so much enjoy my view from here as you soar, MBC.
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike
Nice. But hate to tell you that after a certain age you start all over again at the beginning, wrinkled, toothless, and in my case unable to form a complete sentence or remember your name. And somehow an old person’s toothless smile isn’t as cute as a baby’s grin. Huge sigh! And how did I forget the drooling?
LikeLike
I soar you!!!!
LikeLike
❤
LikeLike
and we may fall several times…but fly, we will!
LikeLike