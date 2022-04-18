9 thoughts on “Of Choice

  2. Great post. I learned to forgive a long time ago but still have huge problems forgetting which leads to my having to remind myself that I forgave the person. It always becomes a slippery slope of emotions as well as a constant battle to remain calm after remembering it all again. I think the super power I need is the ability to forget the wrongs and just chalk them up to “that’s life”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. A wonderful choice! It is a superpower. It is, at most times, extremely hard to forgive in the true sense. We might think or even tell someone that we’ve forgiven them, but do we forget? If we still carry those feelings of anger, bitterness, and resentment and keep mulling over it, I guess we haven’t really forgiven. So you do have a superpower indeed!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.