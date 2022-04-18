Of Choice April 18, 2022April 17, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Amends, Choice, Empower, Forgive, Forgiveness, Memories, Power, Realistic, Super Power, Write (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “Of Choice”
I think you possess all of humanity’s super-powers … 😍
Great post. I learned to forgive a long time ago but still have huge problems forgetting which leads to my having to remind myself that I forgave the person. It always becomes a slippery slope of emotions as well as a constant battle to remain calm after remembering it all again. I think the super power I need is the ability to forget the wrongs and just chalk them up to “that’s life”.
I think it’s an incredibly strong and meaningful superpower
A wonderful choice! It is a superpower. It is, at most times, extremely hard to forgive in the true sense. We might think or even tell someone that we’ve forgiven them, but do we forget? If we still carry those feelings of anger, bitterness, and resentment and keep mulling over it, I guess we haven’t really forgiven. So you do have a superpower indeed!
A super super power to strive for!
You truly have it, MBC.
Great post. I too feel better when not carrying around anger and resentment. Thank you for this reminder.
Sometimes I find the forgiving easy enough but the moving past it the hardest
You are so right! But about that hand slip…. 😘
