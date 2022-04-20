4 thoughts on “Things Left Undone

  1. A Tanka For you Colleen

    “Running Out Of Time”

    Time is eternal
    We live and die over time
    Unfinished busines
    Is left hanging on the line
    No more time, our only crime

