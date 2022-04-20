Things Left Undone April 20, 2022April 19, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Life, Poetry, wish, Death, Die, contrary (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Things Left Undone”
A Tanka For you Colleen
“Running Out Of Time”
Time is eternal
We live and die over time
Unfinished busines
Is left hanging on the line
No more time, our only crime
so interesting to consider
I have considered these matters many times Colleen and have set aside any deadlines that I may, in the past, have felt necessary.
Food for thought.
