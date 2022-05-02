Get Lost May 2, 2022May 1, 2022Chatter Master Tags: Common, different world, Dirt, Fun, gravel, log cabin, Lost, Poetry, Road, Travel, Uncommon, unpaved Gravel and dirt roads take you to places you’ll never see in the paved world. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetPocketWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...
18 thoughts on “Get Lost”
…always the road the less travelled to rediscover the mystery of our existence. Blessings, Julian
We were so well rewarded for doing so Julian. 🙂
We are never really lost … we are just slightly off course .. and we are still on planet earth …
Thank goodness for gps!
Haha ,, modern technology is there to save us 💕😊🌏 .. we are never lost 😃
oh, isn’t that so true?
It was a great mini-adventure 🙂
❤️
❤️
That’s when I rediscover my inner sense of direction!
Ah….sadly I have NO inner sense of direction. NONE. 🙂 makes getting lost quite easy.
But makes for a much more interesting life!
Lost and found was a good day for show and tell, MBC.
It really was MBM 🙂
Wonderful… discoveries on an unknown, less trodden path! This reminds me of these lines…”Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”
It sure made a difference for us the other day. 🙂
Yes!
That is a beautiful experience to discover!
