I’ve been younger, fitter and had better eye sight. But the value of me has not decreased with the changes in me. I know this.
(c)
I’ve been younger, fitter and had better eye sight. But the value of me has not decreased with the changes in me. I know this.
(c)
4 thoughts on “The World Lies”
he value of me has not decreased with the changes in me – I love this!!
LikeLike
Our culture is in swoon to all things modern and that includes the pernicious myth that you’re only as old as you feel. Most people I know say they still feel 18 and god help us if that’s the case. I want to be my age, however that shows up. And of course, it’s all going the wrong way but doesn’t everything? Namely, it all ends — or does it? Love the picture. Take care, Julian
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
and this is all so true. glad you are adding parts of yourself back in
LikeLike